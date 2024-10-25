All Sections
Number of clashes over day totals 125, with fiercest fighting on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 25 October 2024, 17:16
Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Since the beginning of 24 October, 125 combat engagements have taken place along the front line, with 35 assault attempts by Russian forces on Defence Forces' positions on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Since the beginning of the day, the overall number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 125. The occupiers continue using aviation, including guided aerial bombs, while attacking across all eastern and southern fronts of our country, with particularly intense activity on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. Defence forces are holding positions and taking necessary measures to prevent any breakthroughs."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, two combat engagements occurred as Ukrainian troops repel Russian attacks near Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, defence forces repelled two assaults near Holubivka, with ongoing fighting around Vyshneve. 

Meanwhile, on the Lyman front, Russian forces attacked near Hrekivka, Terny, and Torske, conducting 19 combat engagements since morning, four of which are still ongoing. 

On the Siversk front, Russian troops attempted advances near Ivano-Darivka and Vyimka, resulting in three clashes so far.

Intense fighting continues near Chasiv Yar on the Kramatorsk front, where the Russians are attempting to advance on Ukrainian positions. The village of Novoiehorivka was hit by an airstrike. 

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces, supported by bomber and assault aircraft, attacked Ukrainian positions near the Toretsk district, striking the settlements of Toretsk, Druzhba, Troitske and Katerynivka with five guided aerial bombs.

The most intense clashes are on the Pokrovsk front, where fierce fighting continues near the settlements of Selydove, Krasnyi Yar, Krutyi Yar, Lysivka and Myroliubivka, with Russian forces attempting 35 assaults on Ukrainian positions.

On the Kurakhove front, five combat engagements are ongoing around Hostre, Katerynivka and Novodmytrivka, with Ukrainian defenders having repelled 20 Russian assaults.

On the Vremivka front, 10 Russian assaults were repelled near Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka, with seven more Russian attacks still underway. 

