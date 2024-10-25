Ukrainian and Russian forces clash almost 200 times over past 24 hours, Russians active near Selydove in Donetsk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 187 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours, with the largest number of combat engagements – 55 – taking place on the Pokrovsk front. The Russians concentrated most of their attacks near the settlements of Selydove and Promin.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 25 October

Quote: "The frontline situation remains challenging. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is relentlessly attacking our positions.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught and inflicting losses on the enemy. In total, 187 combat engagements have been registered over the past 24 hours."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces mounted eight attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians have launched 14 attacks over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Holubivka, Pishchane, Lozova, Kruhliakivka, Novoosynove, Kolisnykivka and Vyshneve.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops made 23 attacks. They sought to penetrate Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Terny, Zarichne, Torske and Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian soldiers mounted two attacks near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 55 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Krutyi Yar, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Krasnyi Yar, Mykolaivka, Sukhyi Yar and Mykhailivka. The Russians focused their attacks near the settlements of Selydove and Promin.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces repelled 20 attacks. The Russians were most actively trying to advance near the settlements of Novodmytrivka, Zoriane, Kreminna Balka, Novomykolaivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Kostiantynivka, Novoselydivka and Hostre.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians mounted eight attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka. They actively used bomber aircraft to strike the area.

On the Orikhove front, Russian troops, supported by aircraft, attacked Ukrainian positions near Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka four times yesterday.

Russian forces attempted to force Ukrainian units out of their positions on the Prydniprovske front three times but to no avail.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast continues. Over the past 24 hours, Russian aircraft carried out 23 airstrikes, and their artillery launched over 100 attacks.

The Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft against Ukrainian settlements on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Updated information indicates that Russian forces conducted one missile attack with two missiles and carried out 85 airstrikes involving 153 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements in the last 24 hours. Additionally, they launched over 4,000 bombardments, including 130 strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems, and utilised approximately 1,500 kamikaze drones.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck a UAV control centre, an ammunition storage point, four clusters of military personnel, an air defence system, four artillery systems and another important asset belonging to the Russians.

