Russian nighttime attack: air defences responding in Kyiv Oblast, power outage in Sumy

Power outages occurred in the city of Sumy due to a Russian attack on the night of 26-27 October. Ukrainian air defence units are responding to Russian airborne assets in the outskirts of Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation

Details: Klitschko reported that air defence units were responding to Russian airborne assets in Kyiv and its suburbs. Groups of Russian drones were heading towards Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Kovalenko noted that Sumy had suffered a power outage due to a Russian Shahed UAV attack.

Support UP or become our patron!