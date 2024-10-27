Russian nighttime attack: air defences responding in Kyiv Oblast, power outage in Sumy
Sunday, 27 October 2024, 01:50
Power outages occurred in the city of Sumy due to a Russian attack on the night of 26-27 October. Ukrainian air defence units are responding to Russian airborne assets in the outskirts of Kyiv.
Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation
Details: Klitschko reported that air defence units were responding to Russian airborne assets in Kyiv and its suburbs. Groups of Russian drones were heading towards Kyiv.
Kovalenko noted that Sumy had suffered a power outage due to a Russian Shahed UAV attack.
