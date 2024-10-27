All Sections
Russian nighttime attack: air defences responding in Kyiv Oblast, power outage in Sumy

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 27 October 2024, 01:50
A mobile firing group. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff 

Power outages occurred in the city of Sumy due to a Russian attack on the night of 26-27 October. Ukrainian air defence units are responding to Russian airborne assets in the outskirts of Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation

Details: Klitschko reported that air defence units were responding to Russian airborne assets in Kyiv and its suburbs. Groups of Russian drones were heading towards Kyiv.

Kovalenko noted that Sumy had suffered a power outage due to a Russian Shahed UAV attack.

