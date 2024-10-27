Russians exert pressure and advance near Pokrovsk and Vuhledar – ISW

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have reported that Russian forces have recently advanced in the Glushkovo district of Russia's Kursk Oblast, as well as near the settlements of Pokrovsk and Vuhledar in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

Source: ISW

Quote: "Russian forces recently marginally advanced east and southeast of Pokrovsk amid continued offensive operations in the area on 26 October.

Geolocated footage published on 25 and 26 October indicates that Russian forces recently advanced into the eastern outskirts of Novotoretske (east of Pokrovsk), west of Novohrodivka (southeast of Pokrovsk), into the Korotchenko mine waste heap northeast of Selydove (southeast of Pokrovsk), and into northern Oleksandropil (southeast of Pokrovsk)."

Details: Russian troops have also recently advanced near Vuhledar. Newly released footage indicates that Russian forces have made gains west of Pobieda.

ISW also reported that the Russians have recently advanced north of Zolota Nyva and north and northwest of Prechystivka (both west of Vuhledar).

Russian propagandists claim that their forces have advanced south and west of Bohoiavlenka, reached the outskirts of Novoukrainka and established positions on the southeastern edge of Shakhtarske. However, ISW analysts report no evidence to confirm these claims.

Reports indicate that Ukrainian forces recently launched what appears to be a reinforced platoon-sized mechanised assault on Russian positions in the Glushkovo district of Russia's Kursk Oblast. This intensified attack was reportedly conducted east of Novy Put, southwest of Glushkovo.

Geolocated footage suggests that Russian forces may have previously regained positions east of Novy Put, while Ukrainian forces appear to hold positions southeast of the settlement. The front line in Kursk Oblast remains unchanged.

