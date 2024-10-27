Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
Sunday, 27 October 2024, 07:48
Russian forces attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Romny district of Sumy Oblast with drones on the night of 26-27 October.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The enemy launched an airstrike on critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Romny district on 27 October, using Shahed loitering munitions.
All crucial services are working on the spot. Information about the aftermath of the enemy attack is being gathered."
Details: Combat units from Ukraine's Ground Forces and military volunteers destroyed three Russian drones during anti-aircraft operations overnight.
