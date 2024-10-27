All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia can finance war against Ukraine for several more years despite overheating economy – WP

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 October 2024, 12:16
Russia can finance war against Ukraine for several more years despite overheating economy – WP
Russian soldiers. Stock photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Washington Post (WP) has reported that the Kremlin's extensive spending on the war against Ukraine is pushing Russia's economy into overdrive, but it retains enough resources to sustain the war for another few years.

Source: The Washington Post

Details: The newspaper notes that heavy military spending, including high payments to the occupying military, has contributed to economic growth, as well as high wages and inflation, as companies are forced to match military salaries to attract workers.

Advertisement:

"Russia can afford to fund its war on Ukraine for several more years, according to economists, because of massive oil revenue and Western sanctions failures, particularly the oil price cap put in place by the Group of Seven nations, which has failed to squeeze Russia’s oil income," the newspaper said.

The country's economy is overheating partly because Vladimir Putin seeks to replace approximately 20,000 soldiers lost monthly in the ongoing war, based on data from the Institute for the Study of War in June. Regional governors have been offering unprecedented recruitment bonuses to attract personnel, with Belgorod Oblast recently setting a new high, paying out US$31,200 (RUB 3 million).

Rising military salaries are driving rapid wage growth in Russia, putting significant pressure on private companies that are struggling to keep up. A recent survey by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs found that 82.8% of firms are facing challenges in hiring staff. Meanwhile, Russia's Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 2.4% as of June.

Advertisement:

The newspaper cites an example of a job advert for a Snickers chocolate bar packer with a salary of US$4,100 per month – significantly above the national average of US$763 in 2023.

Rosstat reports that real wages in Russia rose by 12.9% year-on-year during the first half of 2024, though independent analysts have raised doubts about these figures. Notably, the lowest-paid workers experienced the most significant increase, with a surge of 67%, as reported by the independent Russian newspaper The Bell in March.

Putin's ally and one of Russia's largest agricultural oligarchs, Alexander Tkachev, recently lamented the high salaries of dairy farmers, who once received small wages and now demand a monthly salary of US$1,550.

The newspaper reports that Siberia is facing a shortage of male bus drivers, leading to closed routes and lengthy queues, as drivers in the military can earn significantly higher wages – up to twice as much. In response to this personnel crisis, Sergei Kuznetsov, the head of the small Siberian city of Novokuznetsk, has suggested forming a "women's battalion" of bus drivers to address the shortage.

In the past, Russia relied on Central Asian migrants to fill low-income jobs; however, following a terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall shopping centre, the country deported tens of thousands of these workers and imposed entry bans on many others. Reports from independent Russian media indicate that a significant number of migrant workers were also conscripted to fight in the war.

Support UP or become our patron

Russiawarекономіка
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

Zelenskyy signs decree on Kostin's removal from post as Prosecutor General

All News
Russia
Finland urges EU to invest more in defence to deter Russia
Mi-2 helicopter crashes in Russia, killing four people
Russian troops bombard Kharkiv Oblast several times on Saturday: civilian killed in Chuhuiv district
RECENT NEWS
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
19:35
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results
19:11
Search and rescue operations in high-rise building in Kharkiv completed: three killed, 36 injured – photos
18:38
Poland's foreign minister hopes Warsaw will be allowed to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine
18:18
EXPLAINERWhy Sandu's opponent in Moldova's election has a strong chance and what he says about Ukraine's war
18:11
Director of Russian company that helped Moscow launch spy satellites detained in Kharkiv – video, photos
18:10
EU discusses option to protect US$50bn G7 loan for Ukraine from Moscow's retaliation – Politico
18:10
Zelenskyy on global reaction to North Korean military in Russia: It's a zero
17:40
Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: