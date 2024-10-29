Air defence responds in Kyiv and Oblast
Air defence responded twice in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 29 October. Air defences in Kyiv also repelled a drone attack on the city.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote: "A UAV was recorded in the airspace. Air defence forces are working on targets.
Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given. Take care of your own safety."
Details: The authorities also called for information silence, and not to record or post the work of defenders online.
Updated: At 04:20, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence was in operation in the oblast for the second time. An air-raid warning has also been issued in the capital itself.
At 04:30, Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on the air defence in the city and asked people to stay in shelters until the all-clear was given.
Background: Late in the evening of 28 October, the Russian military launched attack UAVs over Ukraine.
