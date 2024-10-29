Russian drone attack on Kyiv: civilians injured, house and cars on fire – photos

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Russian drone wreckage has fallen in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, causing fires and injuring six people.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Details: Early reports indicate that a residential building, several cars and a commercial property caught fire.

All emergency services are at the scene.

Klitschko added that two people had been injured in the Solomianskyi district: one had been hospitalised, while a woman received medical assistance at the scene.

Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: The Kyiv City Military Administration reported at 05:17 that the fire in the Solomianskyi district had been extinguished.

However, there was a risk of depressurisation in the gas supply system. An emergency gas service team rushed to the scene.

Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

It was reported at around 05:50 that a gas pipe on the facade of a nine-storey residential building in the Solomianskyi district had ruptured, leading to a fire in a nearby shop. The fire has been contained.

The Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed at 06:27 that six people had been injured, one of whom sustained serious leg injuries and was hospitalised.

The State Emergency Service evacuated 15 people.

