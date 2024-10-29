Russian drone attack on Kyiv: civilians injured, house and cars on fire – photos
Russian drone wreckage has fallen in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, causing fires and injuring six people.
Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko
Details: Early reports indicate that a residential building, several cars and a commercial property caught fire.
All emergency services are at the scene.
Klitschko added that two people had been injured in the Solomianskyi district: one had been hospitalised, while a woman received medical assistance at the scene.
Updated: The Kyiv City Military Administration reported at 05:17 that the fire in the Solomianskyi district had been extinguished.
However, there was a risk of depressurisation in the gas supply system. An emergency gas service team rushed to the scene.
It was reported at around 05:50 that a gas pipe on the facade of a nine-storey residential building in the Solomianskyi district had ruptured, leading to a fire in a nearby shop. The fire has been contained.
The Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed at 06:27 that six people had been injured, one of whom sustained serious leg injuries and was hospitalised.
The State Emergency Service evacuated 15 people.
