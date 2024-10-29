All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's parliament votes in favour of extending martial law and mobilisation in 13th vote

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 29 October 2024, 13:12
Ukraine's parliament votes in favour of extending martial law and mobilisation in 13th vote
A soldier’s badge reads: “Armed Forces of Ukraine”. Stock photo: The Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian parliament) has voted in favour of adopting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decrees extending martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine for another 90 days, until 7 February 2025.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, member of the Ukrainian parliament, on Telegram

Quote: "The Rada has adopted bills No. 12152 and No. 12151 regarding extending martial law and general mobilisation for 90 days.

Advertisement:

Both bills were presented by [Oleksandr] Lytvynenko, Secretary of the Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

A total of 311 members voted in favour of extending martial law, and 304 in favour of extending mobilisation.

This was the 13th vote concerning extending martial law."

Advertisement:
 
Screen in the Verkhovna Rada reads: "Draft bill No. 12151, summary of vote No. 4: 311 in favour, 0 against, 0 abstensions, 29 did not vote, 340 total. The bill has been adopted".
Photo: Yaroslav Zhelezniak On Telegram

Support UP or become our patron!

martial lawmobilisation
Advertisement:

Six people killed, 9 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

US presidential election has started: first results are out

Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN

Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW

Western intelligence suspects Russia of trying to ignite fires on flights to US and Canada – WSJ

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

All News
martial law
Zelenskyy proposes to extend mobilisation and martial law until February 2025
Zelenskyy once again extends martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Parliament once again extends martial law and mobilisation
RECENT NEWS
11:17
Six people killed, 9 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
10:22
Russians strike infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia and injure two people
09:45
Polish Foreign Minister disappointed in "no progress" on exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims
09:33
US presidential election has started: first results are out
09:16
Ukraine's air defence downs two Kh-59/69 missiles and 48 drones
09:11
Authorities reveal aftermath of drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
08:55
Russians conduct most of attacks on Kurakhove front, where over 80 clashes occurred
08:22
Russia loses over 1,200 soldiers and 15 tanks
08:14
Dozens of states prepare to deploy National Guard to Washington amid post-election unrest
07:49
Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: