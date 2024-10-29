Ukraine's parliament votes in favour of extending martial law and mobilisation in 13th vote
Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 13:12
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian parliament) has voted in favour of adopting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decrees extending martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine for another 90 days, until 7 February 2025.
Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, member of the Ukrainian parliament, on Telegram
Quote: "The Rada has adopted bills No. 12152 and No. 12151 regarding extending martial law and general mobilisation for 90 days.
Both bills were presented by [Oleksandr] Lytvynenko, Secretary of the Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.
A total of 311 members voted in favour of extending martial law, and 304 in favour of extending mobilisation.
This was the 13th vote concerning extending martial law."
