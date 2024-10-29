Ukraine's parliament votes in favour of extending martial law and mobilisation in 13th vote

A soldier’s badge reads: “Armed Forces of Ukraine”. Stock photo: The Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian parliament) has voted in favour of adopting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decrees extending martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine for another 90 days, until 7 February 2025.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, member of the Ukrainian parliament, on Telegram

Quote: "The Rada has adopted bills No. 12152 and No. 12151 regarding extending martial law and general mobilisation for 90 days.

Both bills were presented by [Oleksandr] Lytvynenko, Secretary of the Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

A total of 311 members voted in favour of extending martial law, and 304 in favour of extending mobilisation.

This was the 13th vote concerning extending martial law."

Screen in the Verkhovna Rada reads: "Draft bill No. 12151, summary of vote No. 4: 311 in favour, 0 against, 0 abstensions, 29 did not vote, 340 total. The bill has been adopted". Photo: Yaroslav Zhelezniak On Telegram

