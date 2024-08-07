All Sections
Zelenskyy once again extends martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 7 August 2024, 11:30
Zelenskyy once again extends martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the Ukrainian President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws extending the martial law in Ukraine and extending the period of general mobilisation by 90 days, until 9 November.

Source: draft laws Nos 3891-IX, 3892-IX

Details: In May, Zelenskyy signed laws extending martial law and the period of general mobilisation in Ukraine until 11 August.

Background: The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) had supported the extension of martial law for 90 days from 12 August to 9 November in accordance with the procedure.

