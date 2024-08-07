Zelenskyy once again extends martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws extending the martial law in Ukraine and extending the period of general mobilisation by 90 days, until 9 November.

Source: draft laws Nos 3891-IX, 3892-IX

Details: In May, Zelenskyy signed laws extending martial law and the period of general mobilisation in Ukraine until 11 August.

Advertisement:

Background: The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) had supported the extension of martial law for 90 days from 12 August to 9 November in accordance with the procedure.

Support UP or become our patron!