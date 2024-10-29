All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses Nordic brigade with Danish PM

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 29 October 2024, 15:10
Zelenskyy discusses Nordic brigade with Danish PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with Mette Frederiksen. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen held a bilateral meeting in Reykjavík, during which they discussed the possibility of Denmark's participation in the training of a Ukrainian brigade, among other topics.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Office of the President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Frederiksen discussed further military assistance and strengthening air defence, as well as Denmark's potential participation in the project proposed by Kyiv for Scandinavian countries to train a Ukrainian brigade.

As part of this initiative, each Nordic country is invited to train and equip one Ukrainian battalion.

They also talked about the next steps for preparing the second Peace Summit. Denmark is co-chairing the working group on implementing the third point of the Peace Formula, which pertains to energy security.

Zelenskyy is attending the summit of Nordic countries in Reykjavík, Iceland's capital, for the second day. Bilateral meetings with leaders of individual countries are scheduled on the sidelines of the summit.

Background: Denmark became the first country to finance the production of weapons for Ukraine from a Ukrainian manufacturer by ordering the production of Bohdana howitzers.

