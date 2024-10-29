All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Putin says his nuclear forces are almost 100% modernised

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 17:04
Putin says his nuclear forces are almost 100% modernised
Vladimir Putin. Screenshot: Putin's address

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin announced a training of Russian nuclear deterrence forces with practical launches of cruise and ballistic missiles.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS

Details: According to Putin, the training is carried out because of "the growth of geopolitical tensions, and the emergence of new external threats and risks". He said that for Russia "it is important to have modern and battle-ready strategic forces".

Advertisement:

Putin argues that "the nuclear triad remains the guarantor of Russia's sovereignty", and "nuclear weapons allow Russia to maintain parity and balance of power in the world".

In addition, he said that the equipment of the Russian nuclear arsenal with "modern weapons has reached about 94%."

In 2022, Putin directed that the Sarmat intercontinental missiles be put on combat duty.

Advertisement:

Previously, Western media claimed five failed launches. The longest test flight lasted just over two minutes, with the rocket travelling a little over 35 kilometres before losing control and crashing.

The rocket's only successful launch is believed to have occurred on 20 April 2022.

Background:

  • On 25 September, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin made changes to Russia's nuclear deterrence doctrine.
  • The EU said that Putin's new nuclear threats will not influence the European Union's decision to continue to support Ukraine.
  • The Sarmat intercontinental missile burst during tests in Plesetsk, Russia, in September. The rocket exploded within the mine, destroying the test facility.
  • Earlier media reported that even before its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia had been preparing its naval fleet for launching attacks on facilities deep in the territory of Europe using missiles with nuclear warheads in case a conflict with NATO started.
  • Putin says Russia is not threatening the world with nuclear weapons, but warns that it is ready to use them in the event of a threat to [Russia’s] sovereignty.
  • According to Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, "the nuclear threat from Russia is always real, since our neighbour is a little crazy and has nuclear weapons". According to him, this threat is persistent.

Support UP or become our patron!

nuclear weaponsPutinRussia
Advertisement:

Six people killed, 9 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

US presidential election has started: first results are out

Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN

Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW

Western intelligence suspects Russia of trying to ignite fires on flights to US and Canada – WSJ

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

All News
nuclear weapons
Putin says Russia will not allow Ukraine to create nuclear weapons
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies alleged plans to develop nuclear weapons
Zelenskyy denies plans to restore nuclear weapons in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
11:17
Six people killed, 9 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
10:22
Russians strike infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia and injure two people
09:45
Polish Foreign Minister disappointed in "no progress" on exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims
09:33
US presidential election has started: first results are out
09:16
Ukraine's air defence downs two Kh-59/69 missiles and 48 drones
09:11
Authorities reveal aftermath of drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
08:55
Russians conduct most of attacks on Kurakhove front, where over 80 clashes occurred
08:22
Russia loses over 1,200 soldiers and 15 tanks
08:14
Dozens of states prepare to deploy National Guard to Washington amid post-election unrest
07:49
Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: