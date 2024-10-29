Putin says his nuclear forces are almost 100% modernised

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin announced a training of Russian nuclear deterrence forces with practical launches of cruise and ballistic missiles.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS

Details: According to Putin, the training is carried out because of "the growth of geopolitical tensions, and the emergence of new external threats and risks". He said that for Russia "it is important to have modern and battle-ready strategic forces".

Advertisement:

Putin argues that "the nuclear triad remains the guarantor of Russia's sovereignty", and "nuclear weapons allow Russia to maintain parity and balance of power in the world".

In addition, he said that the equipment of the Russian nuclear arsenal with "modern weapons has reached about 94%."

In 2022, Putin directed that the Sarmat intercontinental missiles be put on combat duty.

Advertisement:

Previously, Western media claimed five failed launches. The longest test flight lasted just over two minutes, with the rocket travelling a little over 35 kilometres before losing control and crashing.

The rocket's only successful launch is believed to have occurred on 20 April 2022.

Background:

On 25 September, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin made changes to Russia's nuclear deterrence doctrine.

The EU said that Putin's new nuclear threats will not influence the European Union's decision to continue to support Ukraine.

The Sarmat intercontinental missile burst during tests in Plesetsk, Russia, in September. The rocket exploded within the mine, destroying the test facility.

Earlier media reported that even before its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia had been preparing its naval fleet for launching attacks on facilities deep in the territory of Europe using missiles with nuclear warheads in case a conflict with NATO started.

Putin says Russia is not threatening the world with nuclear weapons, but warns that it is ready to use them in the event of a threat to [Russia’s] sovereignty.

According to Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, "the nuclear threat from Russia is always real, since our neighbour is a little crazy and has nuclear weapons". According to him, this threat is persistent.

Support UP or become our patron!