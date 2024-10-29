Putin's arrest warrant, recording of Russian war crimes: Former Prosecutor General reports on 2 years in office

Andrii Kostin, who has stepped down as Prosecutor General of Ukraine, has said that in this office, he dedicated himself to the comprehensive transformation of the criminal justice system in the context of a full-scale war.

Source: Kostin on Facebook

Quote: "I can confidently say that Ukraine is currently the first country in the world to not only systematically document but also investigate war crimes in the context of active hostilities. We have identified 721 suspects, sent 514 indictments to court, and convicted 133 war criminals.

Advertisement:

My team and I paid special attention to making sure that the aggressor [state] is held accountable for crimes that have caused large-scale, long-term damage to future generations. These are war crimes against the environment and ecocide, as well as enemy crimes against our cultural heritage."

Details: Kostin also recalled that thanks to the systematic cooperation of the General Prosecutor’s Office with the International Criminal Court, the world saw the historic first arrest warrants for the leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin and his henchman Maria Lvova-Belova [involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children – ed.] and later four more arrest warrants for the senior military leadership of the Russian regime.

Cooperation has also been established with more than 20 countries, which have launched their own investigations into Russia's war crimes under the principle of universal jurisdiction. The US and Lithuanian proceedings have already indicted Russian military personnel.

Advertisement:

Kostin admits that "not all systemic problems have been resolved" during his tenure.

Quote: "Therefore, according to European practice, as a person who is politically responsible for the actions of his subordinates, I decided to submit my resignation, which I asked the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament – ed] to support.

I thank the Parliament and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for their trust. I am grateful to our military who defend our freedom. I thank all prosecutors, investigators, detectives, operational units, our intelligence agencies, and everyone who ensures law and order, who investigates crimes and restores justice.

Everyone can make mistakes on our way to the Great Victory. But I would like us to always remember our achievements. After all, the Great Victory consists of daily victories of each and every person who defends us at the front and works for the future of our country."

Background:

At a meeting on 29 October, the Verkhovna Rada resolved to dismiss Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.

Kostin announced his resignation following a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council on 22 October. This was preceded by a succession of revelations about prosecutors illegally acquiring unjustified benefits and disabilities.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the Office of the President has not yet decided on Kostin's successor (while seeking for a "clean and untainted" candidate), thus his first deputy, Oleksii Khomenko, will take on these responsibilities.

Andrii Kostin was appointed Prosecutor General by presidential decree on 28 July, 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!