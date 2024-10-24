All Sections
Russians kill four National Guard soldiers after taking them captive near Selydove

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 24 October 2024, 10:08
Russians kill four National Guard soldiers after taking them captive near Selydove
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Russian soldiers have captured four soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine, interrogated them on camera, and then killed them near the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal case on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)."

Details: Operational data indicates that four servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine were performing combat missions at positions near the town of Selydove on 6 October 2024.

Around 13:00, Russian forces began an assault on the fortifications, during which they captured the defenders. Later, the Russians recorded the interrogation of the wounded unarmed guardsmen on video.

The next day, the Ukrainian defence forces regained the lost positions and discovered the bodies of the dead Ukrainian servicemen during the search operations.

The Prosecutor General's Office stressed that the murder of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime.

Investigators of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts are conducting the pre-trial investigation.

Background:

  • According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians has increased over the past year. Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin, who recently resigned, said that these crimes are not isolated incidents, but a targeted policy of the aggressor state.
  • In recent days, the Russians have been conducting assault operations towards the outskirts of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast, seeking to capture the town by surrounding it from the flanks. 
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed that most of the Russian attacks were concentrated near the town of Selydove over the past 24 hours. The Russians actively used bomber and assault aircraft to carry out assault operations.   

war crimesOffice of the Prosecutor GeneralRussiaprisoners
