DeepState analysts updated the map on the night of 29-30 October, noting that Russian troops had captured two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy captured Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka, and advanced in Selydove and Yasna Poliana."

