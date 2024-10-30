Man wounded in Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital

A man who was injured in a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on the night of 28-29 October has died in hospital. This brings the death toll from the attack on the city to two.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Tragic news from Kryvyi Rih. A man who was injured during the last missile attack on the city has died in hospital. Doctors did their best. However, the injuries were too severe."

Details: Lysak expressed his condolences to the man’s family.

Background: On the night of 28-29 October, Lysak reported that Russian troops had attacked Kryvyi Rih with a missile. The attack killed 1 person and injured 14 others.

