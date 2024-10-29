All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile: fatality and injuries reported

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 29 October 2024, 00:25
Russians attack Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile: fatality and injuries reported
Stock photo

Russian forces have attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a missile. One person is known to have been killed and 12 injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Early reports indicate that people have been injured. Information on the details is being gathered.

Advertisement:

In the meantime, an air-raid warning is in effect. Take care of yourself – stay in a safe place."

фото: Нацполіція
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.
Photo: The National Police of Ukraine

Update: Later, Lysak reported that a three-storey residential building in Kryvyi Rih had been damaged.

A fire broke out in the house and outbuildings. The premises of a medical facility, a car, and a gas pipeline have also been damaged.

Advertisement:

Lysak noted that two men, 39 and 60, were in an extremely serious condition. 

Five other people have been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

At 23:44, Lysak added that a person had been killed in the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

фото: Нацполіція
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.
Photo: The National Police of Ukraine

At 00:20, the National Police reported that the number of injured had risen to 12. 

Police are working at the scene of the Russian missile strike.

An apartment building was partially destroyed, and several other buildings, a medical facility, garages and cars were damaged. 

A mobile police station has also been set up at the scene to receive reports and assist residents.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kryvyi Rihmissile strike
Advertisement:

Two reasons Ukrainians might experience up to 20 hours a day without power this winter – Politico

Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video

Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

All News
Kryvyi Rih
Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: number of casualties rises to 4, child among injured, hotel damaged – photo
Russian ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih results in three people injured, infrastructure damaged
Number of casualties from Russian ballistic missile attack in Kryvyi Rih increases
RECENT NEWS
11:33
Two reasons Ukrainians might experience up to 20 hours a day without power this winter – Politico
11:18
Top EU diplomat calls on South Korea to amp up support for Ukraine
11:13
Germany's foreign minister vows to support Ukraine through winter "so that country can survive"
10:44
7,000 Sumy Oblast households lose power due to Russian attacks
10:27
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: