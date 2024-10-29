Russians attack Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile: fatality and injuries reported

Russian forces have attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a missile. One person is known to have been killed and 12 injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Early reports indicate that people have been injured. Information on the details is being gathered.

In the meantime, an air-raid warning is in effect. Take care of yourself – stay in a safe place."

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: The National Police of Ukraine

Update: Later, Lysak reported that a three-storey residential building in Kryvyi Rih had been damaged.

A fire broke out in the house and outbuildings. The premises of a medical facility, a car, and a gas pipeline have also been damaged.

Lysak noted that two men, 39 and 60, were in an extremely serious condition.

Five other people have been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

At 23:44, Lysak added that a person had been killed in the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

At 00:20, the National Police reported that the number of injured had risen to 12.

Police are working at the scene of the Russian missile strike.

An apartment building was partially destroyed, and several other buildings, a medical facility, garages and cars were damaged.

A mobile police station has also been set up at the scene to receive reports and assist residents.

