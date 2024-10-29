All Sections
Number of people affected by Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to 14

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 29 October 2024, 07:43
Number of people affected by Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to 14
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The number of people affected by a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on the night of 28-29 October has risen to 14, ten of whom have been taken to hospital.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Fourteen people have been injured in a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Ten of them are in hospital. One of those wounded is in a serious condition. The rest are in a moderate condition. Unfortunately, the life of a 39-year-old man was cut short because of the attack."

Firefighters extinguishing fire.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Firefighters are reported to have extinguished the fire that broke out at the scene of the attack. The Russians damaged 11 apartment buildings, a clinic, a school, and an administrative building. Twelve garages were destroyed, and 10 others were damaged. A gas pipeline was damaged.

Also on the night of 28-29 October, the Russians attacked Nikopol with Grad MLRS, artillery and kamikaze drones. They hit Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Myrivka, Chervonohryhorivka hromadas. The attack damaged infrastructure, a petrol station, a house and a gas pipeline. People were not injured [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

 
Rescue workers.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: At 08:20, rescue workers reported that emergency rescue operations had been completed following the missile strike. They said one person had been killed and 14 injured as a result of the attack. State Emergency Service employees also rescued five individuals and firefighters extinguished a fire covering an area of 500 square metres. The Russian attack damaged more than 10 houses and destroyed 12 garages.

Background: On the night of 28-29 October, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops had attacked Kryvyi Rih with a missile. At that time, one person was known to have been killed and 12 injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

