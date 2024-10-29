Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: authorities describe condition of those injured – photos

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

A Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih on 28 October has injured 14 people. Eight patients are currently being treated in hospital, and doctors are still fighting for the life of one person.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Lysak noted that an entire family had been injured in the attack. A husband, wife and their daughter had been wounded.

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on 28 October. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Doctors assessed the condition of the vast majority of those people as moderate. One local resident remains in intensive care. Doctors are still fighting for his life.

Eight of the casualties are in hospital. The injuries sustained during the attack include fractures, head injuries, cut wounds and shrapnel wounds."

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on 28 October. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Background: Lysak reported on the night of 28-29 October that the Russians had hit the city of Kryvyi Rih with a missile. The attack killed one person and wounded 14 others.

