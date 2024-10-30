Russia launches around ten missiles on Odesa Oblast
Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 20:41
Russian forces launched a massive missile strike on Odesa Oblast on the evening of 30 October.
Source: Oleg Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Russian terrorists have carried out a massive missile bombardment on our oblast.. The enemy launched around ten missiles of various types. Information on the aftermath will be provided later. All relevant services are at work."
