All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia launches around ten missiles on Odesa Oblast

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 30 October 2024, 20:41
Russia launches around ten missiles on Odesa Oblast
Smoke after the attack. Stock photo.

Russian forces launched a massive missile strike on Odesa Oblast on the evening of 30 October.

Source: Oleg Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian terrorists have carried out a massive missile bombardment on our oblast.. The enemy launched around ten missiles of various types. Information on the aftermath will be provided later. All relevant services are at work."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Odesa Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

Moldova holds second round of presidential election

All News
Odesa Oblast
Russia attacks Odesa Oblast with missiles, killing elderly man
Ukraine to strengthen security of seaports
Death toll from Russian strike on Odesa Oblast rises after 9 October attack
RECENT NEWS
10:27
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
07:35
Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
07:18
Sandu secures presidency with significant lead after 99% of votes counted
06:34
Russians attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: