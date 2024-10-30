All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians strike Dnipro, injuring 14-year-old teenager

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 30 October 2024, 21:29
Russians strike Dnipro, injuring 14-year-old teenager
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian army attacked Dnipro on the evening of 30 October, injuring a child.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Restless evening in Dnipro. A 14-year-old teenager was hurt in an enemy attack on the city.

Advertisement:

He sustained a leg wound. He has received the appropriate medical care and will be treated on an outpatient basis."

Support UP or become our patron!

Dniprowarchildren
Advertisement:

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

Moldova holds second round of presidential election

All News
Dnipro
Russian missile attack on Dnipro: death toll rises, teenager in serious condition – photo
Russian missile attack on Dnipro kills police officer's wife and daughter
Russian missile attack on Dnipro: death toll rises to 4, including child, 20 people injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:27
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
07:35
Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
07:18
Sandu secures presidency with significant lead after 99% of votes counted
06:34
Russians attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: