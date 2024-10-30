Russians strike Dnipro, injuring 14-year-old teenager

The Russian army attacked Dnipro on the evening of 30 October, injuring a child.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Restless evening in Dnipro. A 14-year-old teenager was hurt in an enemy attack on the city.

Advertisement:

He sustained a leg wound. He has received the appropriate medical care and will be treated on an outpatient basis."

Support UP or become our patron!