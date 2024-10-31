Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Finland has brought charges against Russian neo-Nazi Yan Petrovsky for committing five war crimes on the territory of Ukraine. Petrovsky belongs to Sabotage Assault Reconnaissance Group Rusich, a Russian far-right and neo-Nazi paramilitary unit.

Source: Finnish public service media company Yle, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Deputy Prosecutor General Jukka Rappe accused Petrovsky of five war crimes, which were likely committed in the autumn of 2014.

Advertisement:

The charges relate to the suspect's activities as part of a unit called Rusich, which has been fighting in Ukraine's east since 2014.

The Russian national is accused of taking part in actions that violate the laws and customs of war.

The prosecutors reported that Petrovsky and the unit's members are accused of killing 22 Ukrainian troops and severely wounding 4 others.

Advertisement:

Additionally, he is accused of violating military law regarding conduct in warfare and the treatment of injured or deceased soldiers.

Yle highlighted that this marks the first instance in Finnish history where war crimes charges have been filed against an individual involved in war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Finland regards the charges as international crimes under its domestic law.

Yle also adds that Petrovsky cannot be extradited to Ukraine. Finland's obligation to exercise its criminal jurisdiction takes precedence over the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The case is being led by two prosecutors specialising in war crimes and international crimes. The Helsinki District Court is to set a trial date.

Background:

Finnish media reported the arrest of Jan Petrovsky in August 2023. He was placed on the EU and US sanctions lists for actions that threaten Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and security.

Petrovsky, who spent several years living in Norway during his youth, also participated in the war in Syria with a far-right group that fought alongside President Bashar al-Assad's regime. In 2016, Norway deported him to Russia due to concerns that he posed a security threat.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office is preparing materials for Petrovsky's extradition. The Russian is involved in an investigation by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to which he fought against Ukraine in 2014 as part of the Rusich unit.

Support UP or become our patron!