Russian attack kills 14-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy in Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 22 October 2024, 12:04
Russian attack kills 14-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy in Donetsk Oblast
Stock Photo: Prosecutor's Office

A Russian attack has killed two children and a woman and injured two other civilians in the Pokrovsk District of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: An investigation shows that on 21 October 2024, at 21:00, Russian forces attacked the village of Novoukrainka in Pokrovsk District with two drones, reportedly Shahed-type UAVs. A 14-year-old girl suffered fatal injuries. A woman, 29, sustained a leg fracture and burns to her body.

Later, at 23:50, Russian forces dropped a bomb on the village of Yantarne in the Kurakhove hromada. As a result of the explosion, a 64-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy were killed in one of the houses. A man, 68, was also injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories - ed.]

The fire and blast wave damaged residential buildings and outbuildings in the settlements.

