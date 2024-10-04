All Sections
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 4 October 2024, 08:44
A Ukrainian artillery piece in action. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 142 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours, with the most active fighting raging on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 4 October

Quote: "The enemy subjected Ukrainian positions and populated areas to three missile strikes using three missiles, along with 67 airstrikes that included the dropping of 135 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they conducted over 4,000 bombardments, including 105 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and employed 1,585 kamikaze drones in their attacks."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces conducted four offensive and assault actions near the settlements of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians have mounted 11 attacks over the past 24 hours.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 Russian attacks.

On the Siversk front, the Russians launched one attack.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian troops mounted six attacks.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians made nine attempts to advance near the settlements of Toretsk, Dachne and Nelipivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 Russian assaults and offensive actions.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 23 attacks.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian attacks near the settlement of Bohoiavlenka and one near Maksymivka.

On the Orikhove front, Russian forces attempted to advance twice near the settlements of Kamianske and Novodanylivka.

No signs of Russian offensive groups being formed on the Volyn and Polissia fronts were detected.

The Russians maintain their military presence on the border with Chernihiv Oblast, conducting reconnaissance activities and artillery bombardments.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast continues.

