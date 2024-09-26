Pokrovsk front remains hottest throughout war zone, Russians active near Selydove in Donetsk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 189 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours. Most of the combat engagements occurred on the Pokrovsk front, where the Russians mounted 54 assaults and attacks. The Russians are active near the town of Selydove on this front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 26 September

Details: A total of 189 combat engagements have taken place over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched 2 missile attacks using 4 missiles and 75 airstrikes, particularly involving 118 guided aerial bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. They mounted over 4,600 attacks, including 109 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Advertisement:

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted three attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and in the direction of the city of Lozova over the past 24 hours.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops mounted 21 attacks. They attempted to advance near seven different populated areas. The Russians are focusing their efforts near the settlements of Hrekivka and Novoliubivka.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces launched 8 attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops, supported by aircraft, carried out 10 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 54 Russian assaults and offensive actions towards the settlements of Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Kostiantynivka and Selydove. The Russians launched almost half of their attacks near Selydove. This settlement also came under a guided aerial bomb strike.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces repelled 25 attacks near Tsukuryne, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka and Heorhiivka.

On the Vremivka front, updated information suggests that Russian forces carried out eight attacks near the settlements of Vuhledar and Vodiane.

On the Orikhove front, the Russians made five attempts to advance on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Robotyne and Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians attacked two settlements. They received a fierce rebuff and suffered losses.

On the border with Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, the Russians are actively launching guided aerial bombs and loitering munitions on Ukrainian settlements and conducting artillery bombardments. Russian forces are also dropping guided aerial bombs on Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian troops are conducting an operation. The Russians carried out 15 airstrikes over the past 24 hours, using 26 guided bombs.

Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units delivered 15 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, one strike on an air defence system and two strikes on missile and artillery systems belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!