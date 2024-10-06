All Sections
Ukrainian air defences shoot down 56 Russian Shahed UAVs, four more still in air

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 October 2024, 09:48
Ukrainian air defences shoot down 56 Russian Shahed UAVs, four more still in air
Two Russian missiles and 56 Shahed loitering munitions have been destroyed. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainian air defence units destroyed two Russian missiles and 56 Shahed loitering munitions over Ukraine on the night of 5-6 October and the morning of 6 October.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: In addition to the downed Shaheds, 25 drones disappeared from radar in four Ukrainian oblasts. Four more UAVs are still in Ukrainian airspace, and combat operations continue.

Ukrainian air defence units were engaging Russian Shaheds over Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv oblasts.

In total, the Russians launched 90 projectiles:

  • Two Iskander-M ballistic missiles;
  • One Iskander-K cruise missile;
  • One Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missile;
  • 87 Shahed-type loitering munitions (launch areas: Russia's Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk).

