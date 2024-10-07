All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Slovakia supports Ukraine joining EU, but not NATO – Slovak PM

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 7 October 2024, 13:39
Slovakia supports Ukraine joining EU, but not NATO – Slovak PM
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has reiterated his negative stance on Ukraine's NATO membership but promised not to block its path to the EU.

Source: European Pravda; Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster, citing Fico’s remarks at an intergovernmental meeting with Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal

Details: Fico said that Slovakia fully supports Ukraine’s accession to the EU but takes a "cold" stance on NATO membership.

Advertisement:

Quote from Fico: "I’ll be clear, we have a cold attitude towards Ukraine's NATO membership, but we support your path to the EU 100%. Your membership will be important and valuable for us."

He added that Slovakia actively supports Ukraine being granted EU membership.

"There will be countries in the EU that will want the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU to be slower. We won't be among them... A lot depends on you and your reforms. But we won’t place any obstacles in your way," Fico added.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Denys Shmyhal and Robert Fico are holding their second intergovernmental consultations near Uzhhorod, in Ukraine’s west, on Monday.  
  • Before his visit to Ukraine, Fico stated that as the head of the Slovak government, he would never agree to Ukraine joining NATO.

Support UP or become our patron!

SlovakiaNATOEU
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Slovakia
Slovak PM states he will never agree to Ukraine's NATO membership
Slovak PM says he wants "normal relations" with Russia after Russo-Ukrainian war is over
Slovakia to increase vigilance after Zelenskyy's statements on Russia's intentions to hit Ukraine's nuclear power plants
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: