Slovakia supports Ukraine joining EU, but not NATO – Slovak PM

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has reiterated his negative stance on Ukraine's NATO membership but promised not to block its path to the EU.

Source: European Pravda; Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster, citing Fico’s remarks at an intergovernmental meeting with Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal

Details: Fico said that Slovakia fully supports Ukraine’s accession to the EU but takes a "cold" stance on NATO membership.

Advertisement:

Quote from Fico: "I’ll be clear, we have a cold attitude towards Ukraine's NATO membership, but we support your path to the EU 100%. Your membership will be important and valuable for us."

He added that Slovakia actively supports Ukraine being granted EU membership.

"There will be countries in the EU that will want the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU to be slower. We won't be among them... A lot depends on you and your reforms. But we won’t place any obstacles in your way," Fico added.

Advertisement:

Background:

Denys Shmyhal and Robert Fico are holding their second intergovernmental consultations near Uzhhorod, in Ukraine’s west, on Monday.

Before his visit to Ukraine, Fico stated that as the head of the Slovak government, he would never agree to Ukraine joining NATO.

Support UP or become our patron!