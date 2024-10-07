All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Slovak PM states he will never agree to Ukraine's NATO membership

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukMonday, 7 October 2024, 08:04
Slovak PM states he will never agree to Ukraine's NATO membership
Robert Fico. Stock photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has stated that he, as head of the government, would never agree to Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Fico’s statement in an interview with STVR, as reported by Slovak newspaper Pravda.sk

Details: Fico noted that he has no objections to Ukraine's membership in the EU, although he believes it is a "path that will not be traversed for several years". 

Advertisement:

However, he is categorically against Ukraine's membership in NATO.

"As long as I am Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, I will ensure that the MPs under my political control, as the chairman of the [ruling] party, never agree to Ukraine's NATO membership," Fico said, reiterating Ukraine’s accession to NATO requires ratification by the parliaments of the Alliance’s member states.

He claims that Ukraine's NATO membership would serve as a trigger for a Third World War.

Advertisement:

Background

  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he wants to restore normal relations with Russia after its war against Ukraine ends.
  • At the beginning of September, during a visit to the Sereď Holocaust Museum, Fico stated that "Nazi troops" are fighting in Ukraine, but the international community is allegedly ignoring this.

Support UP or become our patron!

SlovakiaUkraineNATO
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Slovakia
Slovak PM says he wants "normal relations" with Russia after Russo-Ukrainian war is over
Slovakia to increase vigilance after Zelenskyy's statements on Russia's intentions to hit Ukraine's nuclear power plants
Slovak PM receives envelope containing bullet following assassination attempt
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: