Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has stated that he, as head of the government, would never agree to Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Fico’s statement in an interview with STVR, as reported by Slovak newspaper Pravda.sk

Details: Fico noted that he has no objections to Ukraine's membership in the EU, although he believes it is a "path that will not be traversed for several years".

However, he is categorically against Ukraine's membership in NATO.

"As long as I am Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, I will ensure that the MPs under my political control, as the chairman of the [ruling] party, never agree to Ukraine's NATO membership," Fico said, reiterating Ukraine’s accession to NATO requires ratification by the parliaments of the Alliance’s member states.

He claims that Ukraine's NATO membership would serve as a trigger for a Third World War.

Background:

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he wants to restore normal relations with Russia after its war against Ukraine ends.

At the beginning of September, during a visit to the Sereď Holocaust Museum, Fico stated that "Nazi troops" are fighting in Ukraine, but the international community is allegedly ignoring this.

