Russians attack Odesa Oblast with drones: authorities post aftermath of attack – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 8 October 2024, 08:51
Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

A Russian drone attack in Odesa Oblast has left apartments in a residential building on fire, and another fire has broken out in an administrative and industrial building.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kiper: "From midnight to dawn, for four hours, Russian aggressors were attacking Odesa Oblast with drones.

The attack resulted in a fire on the third, fourth and fifth floors of an apartment building in Chornomorsk. The fire, which had spread over an area of 100 sq.m, was quickly extinguished.  Also, in Odesa district, the ceiling and walls of an administrative and industrial building were damaged, followed by a fire, and the resulting fire which spread over an area of 50 sq.m was extinguished."

 
The aftermath of the attack: fire in an apartment building.
Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Details: Kiper said another drone had fallen in an open area without detonating.

 
The aftermath of the attack in Odesa oblast.
Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

He noted that air defence had destroyed most of the Shahed drones and that there were no casualties.

The aftermath of the attack in Odesa oblast.
Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Background: A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Chornomorsk during a Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 7-8 October.

