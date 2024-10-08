High-rise building on fire in Chornomorsk due to Russian Shahed drone strike – photos, video
Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 01:37
A fire has broken out in a high-rise building in Chornomorsk during a Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 7-8 October.
Source: Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet
Details: Early reports indicate that the fire in the high-rise building in Chornomorsk occurred as a result of a drone strike.
У ніч на 8 жовтня під час атаки на Одещину російських ударних безпілотників у Чорноморську виникла пожежа у багатоповерхівці. pic.twitter.com/QZtPHcHx0N— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) October 7, 2024
