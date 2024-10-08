All Sections
High-rise building on fire in Chornomorsk due to Russian Shahed drone strike – photos, video

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 8 October 2024, 01:37
High-rise building on fire in Chornomorsk due to Russian Shahed drone strike – photos, video
Photo: Dumska

A fire has broken out in a high-rise building in Chornomorsk during a Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 7-8 October.

Source: Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet

пожежа у Чорноморську, фото:
Fire in Chornomorsk.
Photo: Dumska

Details: Early reports indicate that the fire in the high-rise building in Chornomorsk occurred as a result of a drone strike.

Odesa OblastShahed dronefire
