Ukraine may be given more concrete steps to join NATO at upcoming Ramstein-format meeting – WP

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 October 2024, 11:36
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The upcoming meeting of Kyiv's allies in the Ramstein format (Ukraine Defence Contact Group) is expected to take new steps to support Ukraine, particularly its North Atlantic integration.

Source: The Washington Post (WP), citing Ukrainian and Western officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A Western diplomat noted that NATO countries are considering options for more concrete support for Ukraine on its path to future membership.

The journalists noted that although these proposals may not fully meet Kyiv's immediate needs, they would still be an important signal.

In addition, one Western diplomat noted that after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy failed to get missile restrictions lifted, Kyiv may receive some other assistance during the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Germany.

In turn, Ukrainian officials are concerned that the upcoming US presidential election could jeopardise the continuation of military aid.

Zelenskyy and his team are seeking to convince US President Joe Biden to support Ukraine's Victory Plan, which could go down in history as part of the former’s political legacy.

The WP noted that the White House is cautious about making decisions that could affect the Democratic election campaign.

Background

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly intends to present his Victory Plan to the leaders of allied countries during the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.
  • Additionally, a Financial Times article released on 5 October gathered insights from unnamed diplomats and public comments regarding potential scenarios for ending the war and Ukraine's NATO accession. Among the ideas discussed in the West was the possibility of Ukraine's admission to NATO using the West Germany model.

