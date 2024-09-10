All Sections
UK announces new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile supply to Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 10 September 2024, 19:50
UK announces new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile supply to Russia
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions against Iran over the supply of ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation.

Source: European Pravda

Details: As part of a coordinated effort with other Western countries, London has chosen to cancel bilateral air transport agreements with Iran, limiting Iran Air's ability to fly to the UK.

The UK, together with the US, has also sanctioned a number of key individuals and organisations for their involvement in Iran's military support for Russia, particularly those involved in ballistic missile and drone supply networks.

Among them are Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari, Director General for International Relations of the Ministry of Defence and Logistics of the Iranian Armed Forces; Ali Jafarabadi, director of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Space Command; and Majid Mousavi, IRGC Deputy Commander.

The UK has also frozen the assets of several businesses implicated in Iran's ballistic missile programme, including the Anzali industrial free trade zone.

In parallel, London has imposed restrictions on five Russian ships involved in transporting military supplies from Iran to Russia, as well as the Russian Federation's 924th State Centre for Unmanned Aviation, the Russian Aerospace Forces, and the command of military transport aviation.

Finally, the UK government has unveiled a new bill tightening trade restrictions on Iran, specifically targeting items used in the production of ballistic missiles, drones and other weapons.

Iran supplies Russia with attack drones but has previously refrained from offering to send more powerful weaponry, reportedly due to concerns from the US and Europe that doing so would result in a wave of severe penalties.

The European Union previously stated that the allies had shared information with Brussels regarding Iran's shipment of ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also confirmed that Iran has sent ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine, making fresh sanctions against Tehran inevitable.

UKsanctionsIranRussia
