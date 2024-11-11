All Sections
French President and UK PM seek to convince Biden to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia – The Telegraph

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 11 November 2024, 09:19

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet on Monday, 11 November to discuss the possibility of convincing US President Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to launch Storm Shadow missiles against targets deep in Russian territory.

Source: The Telegraph; European Pravda 

Details: The Telegraph reports that London hopes Biden will finally give permission for long-range strikes against Russia, which Kyiv has been seeking for several months.

"We are very keen to make sure we can make the most of the time between now and 20 January [when Mr Trump becomes US president] and not just put everything on hold until the next administration," the source said.

The debate over whether Ukraine should be allowed to launch Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russian territory has been going on behind the scenes for several months.

The Telegraph notes that Ukraine is currently allowed to use the missiles on Russian territory only in limited cases, such as to strike troops near the border, although the exact arrangements have never been made public.

For several months now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been calling for strikes to be allowed deep into Russia.

The Telegraph says that if Ukraine receives permission for long-range Storm Shadow strikes before Donald Trump takes office, it will be more difficult to cancel this permission.

Another source said that Biden is expected to "turn on the taps" by handing over more financial assistance to Ukraine in the weeks before he leaves the White House.

Starmer and Macron are also expected to discuss the implications of Donald Trump's upcoming presidency for the Middle East and the possibility of a trade war with Europe.

Background:

  • The White House said earlier today that Joe Biden will be talking about the need to support Ukraine until the end of his presidential term amid the arrival of the Donald Trump administration.
  • Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, confirmed that the administration would seek to use all resources allocated by Congress for military support for Ukraine before the end of its term.

