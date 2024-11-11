All Sections
Russians condemn 8 Ukrainian marines for alleged bombardment of Mariupol

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 11 November 2024, 12:01
Ukrainian servicemen condemned for alleged bombarding of Mariupol. Screenshot: video by Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

The so-called Supreme Court of the illegal military formation "Donetsk People's Republic" has condemned eight Ukrainian servicemen to 17 years in prison for allegedly bombarding Mariupol (Donetsk People's Republic is a Russian-backed terrorist organisation).

Source: Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Details: Russian-backed separatists have sentenced servicemen from Ukraine's 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinsky.

The Russian investigators stated that between March and April 2022, while stationed in Mariupol, the defendants "fulfilled the criminal orders of the top leadership" by firing multiple shots from mortars with high striking properties at gas distribution and pumping stations.

The "court" said that during the investigation, the defendants pleaded guilty.

Eight Ukrainians received sentences ranging from 15 to 17 years.

It is reported that they would serve their sentences in a maximum-security penal colony.

Background: 

  • Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has concentrated significant forces to capture Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast. 
  • The Russians committed numerous war crimes against the civilian population, systematically reducing the city to rubble. 
  • In mid-May 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began an organised withdrawal from their last strongpoint, the Azovstal steel plant, leading to Mariupol's complete occupation. Ukrainian authorities report that tens of thousands of people were killed in the city.

