Ukraine's defence minister briefs EU delegation on capabilities of Ukrainian UAV production

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 11 November 2024, 22:03
Rustem Umierov and Josep Borrell. Photo: Umierov on Facebook

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has outlined the capabilities of Ukrainian drone production during a meeting in Kyiv with Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov

Quote: "I informed the EU delegation about the capabilities of Ukrainian drone production, currently valued at US$11 billion. Of this, we can independently invest about US$3 billion, but to fully realise our potential, we need financial support from partners."

Details: Umierov also thanked the EU for its support and expressed hope that a significant portion of the next tranche of funds derived from proceeds of frozen Russian assets will be used to strengthen Ukraine's defence industry.

