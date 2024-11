Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at dawn on 12 November.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Explosions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: Prior to this, Fedorov had reported a threat of guided aerial bombs being used in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

