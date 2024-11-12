The majority of Germans (57%) still support military assistance to Ukraine two and a half years after the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion.

Source: a poll by the Verian Institute on Germany's foreign policy, published on Tuesday by the Körber Foundation in Hamburg, as reported by European Pravda, citing ntv

Details: Although the majority of Germans continue to support military aid to Ukraine, the proportion has decreased compared to last year (66%).

Support is particularly low in the east of Germany, where only 40% back continued military assistance.

A total of 47% of respondents believe that Ukraine should defend itself until all territories occupied by Russia are regained, while 43% think that Ukraine should cede part of its territory to Russia in order to end the war.

A total of 52% in the east of Germany believe Ukraine should cede territory, compared to 40% in the west of Germany.

Overall, the share of Germans who want a more active involvement of Germany in international crises has risen to 46%, the highest figure since the beginning of the foreign policy poll series. Meanwhile, 71% want increased diplomatic activity, 15% advocate higher financial spending and only 10% support increasing Germany's military intervention.

The Verian sociological institute interviewed 1,000 German voters over 18 years old about their views on foreign policy, commissioned by the Körber Foundation.

Another survey showed that fears of a potential war in Europe ranked as the top concern among German youth.

It is worth noting that among Ukrainians who believe Russia is depleting its resources, over 90% are confident that Ukraine will be able to inflict significant losses on Russia with proper support from the West.

