Total of 57% of Germans support providing military assistance to Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 12 November 2024, 07:22
Total of 57% of Germans support providing military assistance to Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The majority of Germans (57%) still support military assistance to Ukraine two and a half years after the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion.

Source: a poll by the Verian Institute on Germany's foreign policy, published on Tuesday by the Körber Foundation in Hamburg, as reported by European Pravda, citing ntv

Details: Although the majority of Germans continue to support military aid to Ukraine, the proportion has decreased compared to last year (66%).

Support is particularly low in the east of Germany, where only 40% back continued military assistance.

A total of 47% of respondents believe that Ukraine should defend itself until all territories occupied by Russia are regained, while 43% think that Ukraine should cede part of its territory to Russia in order to end the war.

A total of 52% in the east of Germany believe Ukraine should cede territory, compared to 40% in the west of Germany.

Overall, the share of Germans who want a more active involvement of Germany in international crises has risen to 46%, the highest figure since the beginning of the foreign policy poll series. Meanwhile, 71% want increased diplomatic activity, 15% advocate higher financial spending and only 10% support increasing Germany's military intervention.

The Verian sociological institute interviewed 1,000 German voters over 18 years old about their views on foreign policy, commissioned by the Körber Foundation.

Background

  • Another survey showed that fears of a potential war in Europe ranked as the top concern among German youth.
  • It is worth noting that among Ukrainians who believe Russia is depleting its resources, over 90% are confident that Ukraine will be able to inflict significant losses on Russia with proper support from the West.

