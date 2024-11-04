All Sections
Ukrainians consider Ukraine's chances of winning in war with adequate Western support

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 4 November 2024, 13:18
Ukrainians consider Ukraine's chances of winning in war with adequate Western support
Stock Photo: Getty Images

More than 90% of Ukrainians who feel Russia has exhausted its resources believe that with adequate help from the West, Ukraine will be able to inflict big defeats on the Russian Federation.

Source: results of a sociological research survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Ukrainians were asked if they believed Russia had spent its resources and that, with international support, Ukraine would be able to end the war on acceptable terms in the near future.

The survey indicates that people who believe Russia has unlimited resources are less likely to believe they can succeed with Western support (71% against 92% for those who believe Russia has exhausted its resources).

Screenshot: KIIS
Screenshot: KIIS

KIIS conducted the survey on its own initiative from 20 September to 3 October, using telephone interviews. The survey included a total of 989 respondents. The sample did not include residents of territory temporarily not under Ukrainian authority, nor was the survey done with persons who left the country after 24 February 2022.

The statistical error of such a sample did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

According to a recent study conducted by the Rating sociological group, the number of Ukrainians who believe in an early accession to the European Union has decreased by almost 4.5 times compared to 2022, when it was more than 60%.

The same survey shows that more than half of Ukrainians believe that the country needs additional reforms before it can join the EU.

They also stated that 70% of Ukrainians believe the EU's support for the fight against corruption in Ukraine is ineffective, despite the fact that the majority of respondents regard this direction of European cooperation to be the most relevant.

