Boris Johnson: UK may deploy troops in Ukraine if Trump cuts support – media

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that British forces could be deployed in Ukraine if US President-elect Donald Trump reduces military aid to Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, citing Johnson's interview with GB News

Details: Johnson explained that abandoning support for Ukraine would lead to far greater costs for the UK in the future.

Quote: "What I'm saying is for people watching, thinking why are we supporting the Ukrainians? It's because otherwise our collective security will be really degraded by a resurgent Russia threatening all sorts of parts of Europe."

The former PM warned that such a scenario would compel the UK to send troops directly, stating, "We will then have to pay to send British troops to help defend Ukraine."

Commenting on Trump’s stance on Ukraine, Johnson highlighted the conflicting influences within the US Republican Party.

Quote: "Donald Trump has lots of different voices in his ears and there's a front of the Republican Party, quite a lot of them actually, who take the wrong line on Ukraine."

Johnson criticised some Republicans for what he described as "a kind of weird sort of fanboy thing about Putin".

Nevertheless, he praised Trump's support for Ukraine during his first term. "This is the same Trump who made a huge difference to the fortunes of Ukraine when he authorised the supply of the Javelin shoulder-launched anti-tank weapons," Johnson noted, adding that without this support from the 45th US president, "the battle for Kyiv might have been very, very different".

Background:

Last month, Boris Johnson stated that Trump's unpredictability might have been enough to deter Vladimir Putin from launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He also expressed confidence that Trump would not abandon Ukraine if he became president.

