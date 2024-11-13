Russians drop explosives on ambulance in Kherson Oblast: vehicle destroyed, medics miraculously survive – photos

The aftermath of the drone strike. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked an ambulance evacuating injured civilians with a drone in the village of Stanislav, Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: Prior to the incident, a man aged 45 and a woman, 40, sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds from a drone strike on the village.

Advertisement:

As the emergency team transported the injured to the hospital, the Russians dropped explosives on the ambulance from a drone.

The aftermath of the drone strike Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

The vehicle was destroyed, though, miraculously, the medical personnel were unharmed.

The aftermath of the drone strike Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "Unfortunately, cases where the enemy targets emergency vehicles are not isolated incidents. I am sincerely grateful to the medical workers who continue to operate under such challenging conditions and to the benefactors who support them."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!