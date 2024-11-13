Russians drop explosives on ambulance in Kherson Oblast: vehicle destroyed, medics miraculously survive – photos
Russian forces attacked an ambulance evacuating injured civilians with a drone in the village of Stanislav, Kherson Oblast.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media
Details: Prior to the incident, a man aged 45 and a woman, 40, sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds from a drone strike on the village.
As the emergency team transported the injured to the hospital, the Russians dropped explosives on the ambulance from a drone.
The vehicle was destroyed, though, miraculously, the medical personnel were unharmed.
Quote from Prokudin: "Unfortunately, cases where the enemy targets emergency vehicles are not isolated incidents. I am sincerely grateful to the medical workers who continue to operate under such challenging conditions and to the benefactors who support them."
Support UP or become our patron!