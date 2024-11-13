NATO admiral comments on Trump's intentions to stop Russo-Ukrainian war quickly

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, has noted that a scenario for stopping the Russo-Ukrainian war in which the Kremlin feels like the winner would definitely not be in the interests of the United States.

Source: Bauer during a discussion organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bauer was asked how the European allies in NATO would act if the Trump team began to back down on supporting Ukraine. He was reminded how the Europeans accepted without much resistance the US decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, which ended in a chaotic evacuation from Kabul and the triumph of the Taliban.

Bauer began his answer by saying that he saw a huge difference between the allied operation in Afghanistan and the situation that has emerged since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Quote: "Actually, Afghanistan was never of strategic importance, if we’re really honest. We spent 20 years there, we did a lot of things, and people lost their lives. But if you ask the question was it of strategic importance, then the answer is no. Is Ukraine of strategic importance? Yes. Because it is connected to the rules-based international order discussion, it is connected to being in the heart of Europe, it is connected to the ambitions of Russia and, indirectly, the ambitions of China.

So if I look at what President Trump says about 24 hours – which is probably more metaphorically than 24 hours, but let’s say ‘very soon’ – then I cannot imagine that it is in the interest of the United States to allow Putin to come out of this conflict as a winner. It is not in the interest of the United States."

More details: Bauer noted that the White House must also take North Korea's cooperation with Russia into account, as the DPRK is not only providing Russia with military assistance and sending troops: it is also receiving military and space technologies in exchange, which he said would be a challenge and a problem for the United States. Bauer also pointed out the role of China, which does not provide direct military assistance, but helps Russia obtain the goods and components it needs.

"You cannot solve Ukraine without looking at all these other players as well. Because otherwise, the United States will hurt itself," Bauer concluded.

Background:

Bauer also believes that if Western leaders had not been constrained in their decisions by the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons, they would have gone ahead and sent their troops to help Ukraine in the war.

Bauer’s term in office is coming to an end. He will be replaced by Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone.

