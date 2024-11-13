Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – top NATO general

Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, believes that the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons held Western leaders back from deploying their troops to help Ukraine in the war.

Source: European Pravda; Bauer, during a discussion organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies

Details: Bauer was asked whether it was time to expand aid to Ukraine, hinting at the physical presence of specific Western allied forces.

Quote from Bauer: "If you fight in Afghanistan, that's not the same as fighting the Russians in Ukraine. The Taliban didn't have nuclear weapons, and the Russians do. And again, I'm not saying it's impossible, but we take a risk as an alliance, and it's a political discussion to take that risk."

The Dutch officer went on to say that now that Ukraine has received almost the entire range of weapons, right up to F-16s, it is logical to ask why it took so long to make that decision, but in the beginning, leaders were genuinely hesitating as to where the Kremlin's "red lines" were.

Quote from Bauer: "It’s always simple to look back and say that [fear] was stupid, but if you have to take responsibility for that risk, then it’s a different discussion… I’m absolutely sure if Russia did not have nuclear weapons, we would have been in Ukraine kicking them out. But they have nuclear weapons, so itʼs not the same as in Afghanistan."

Background:

Bauerʼs term in office is coming to an end. He will be replaced by Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in the spring of this year that the allies should not rule out the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine to create "strategic uncertainty" for Russia.

