Russians change tactics in assaults on Vremivka Front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 13 November 2024, 19:56
Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South. Photo: ArmyInform

Russian forces began intense assault operations on the Vremivka front several days ago.

Source: Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, in a statement on the national joint 24/7 newscast, as cited by Ukrinform

Quote: "Intense Russian assaults are already underway on the Vremivka front. For several days, they have been attempting to penetrate our defences and secure certain footholds. Ukraine's defence forces are conducting stabilisation actions to halt and prevent such incursions. The situation on the Vremivka front is quite complex and dynamic."

Details: Voloshyn notes that on the Vremivka front, Russian troops and some of their units have been training for assaults for about one to two months at training grounds located in temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. Voloshyn said that these assaults differ from previous "meat grinder" tactics, as Russian assault units are now supported by drones and armoured vehicles.

"Currently, they are also attempting to use armoured vehicles not only for transport but to provide support during assault operations," Voloshyn added.

On the Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts, Russian forces continue preparing for an escalation in assault activities but still carry out several daily attempts, aiming to identify the defence forces’ firing positions for targeted attacks during regular assaults.

Voloshyn also reported that the overall situation on the southern front remains tense.

