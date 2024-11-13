All Sections
Two civilians killed, eight more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 13 November

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 13 November 2024, 19:10
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Two civilians were killed and eight more injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast on Wednesday, 13 November.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: The investigators have found that Russian troops targeted the village of Shevchenko in the Volnovakha district on 13 November. A 32-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries. In addition, another woman, 36, sustained a closed head injury and shrapnel wounds.

The Russians attacked a car in the village of Novotroitske in the Pokrovsk district using a drone. The strike claimed the life of a local resident, 63, and left a woman, 59, and a man, 33, who were in the car injured.

Russian forces also delivered 3 airstrikes on the town of Kostiantynivka. First, they used FAB-250 bombs equipped with the UMPK, a combined gliding and navigation module. They hit the territory of a residential area. Two pensioners aged 68 and 71 and a married couple aged 37 and 48 sustained injuries. They were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, lacerations and abrasions. The facades of 21 residential buildings, a car, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Another civilian was injured in a Russian artillery bombardment of the village of Predtechyne in the Kramatorsk district.

