Two civilians killed, eight more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 13 November
Two civilians were killed and eight more injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast on Wednesday, 13 November.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram
Details: The investigators have found that Russian troops targeted the village of Shevchenko in the Volnovakha district on 13 November. A 32-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries. In addition, another woman, 36, sustained a closed head injury and shrapnel wounds.
The Russians attacked a car in the village of Novotroitske in the Pokrovsk district using a drone. The strike claimed the life of a local resident, 63, and left a woman, 59, and a man, 33, who were in the car injured.
Russian forces also delivered 3 airstrikes on the town of Kostiantynivka. First, they used FAB-250 bombs equipped with the UMPK, a combined gliding and navigation module. They hit the territory of a residential area. Two pensioners aged 68 and 71 and a married couple aged 37 and 48 sustained injuries. They were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, lacerations and abrasions. The facades of 21 residential buildings, a car, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged.
Another civilian was injured in a Russian artillery bombardment of the village of Predtechyne in the Kramatorsk district.
