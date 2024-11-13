Russian soldiers disguised as Ukrainian military attempted breakthrough on Kupiansk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian soldiers, some of whom were disguised in Ukrainian military uniforms, have launched an assault in four waves, attempting to breach the Ukrainian defensive lines on the Kupiansk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Starting from 14:30, Russian occupiers attempted to break through our defences on the Kupiansk front.

Enemy assault groups attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in four waves, deploying approximately 15 pieces of equipment, including tanks, armoured fighting vehicles and a UR-77 mine clearance unit."

Details: A portion of the Russian soldiers involved were reportedly disguised in uniforms resembling those of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a tactic that violates the laws and rules of warfare and constitutes a war crime.

Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the assault, destroying all Russian armoured vehicles and inflicting significant losses on the Russian personnel.

The General Staff highlighted the professionalism and coordination of infantry, tank crews, artillery units and UAV operators involved in the defence operation.

