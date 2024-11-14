Seoul to reassess arms decision for Ukraine after Trump's victory, media says

President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk-yeol's and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Donald Trump's victory in the US election is prompting South Korea to reconsider the possibility of sending weapons directly to Ukraine; however, no decision has been made yet.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: An anonymous official reported that President Yoon Suk-yeol's administration is compelled to consider Donald Trump’s stance when deciding whether to change its policy against providing lethal aid to Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Another government official added that Seoul is also evaluating how Trump’s approach to the war might impact the level of support Ukraine receives from other nations.

Yoon's office stated that the government will examine possible scenarios of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea following Pyongyang’s recent deployment of troops and will take appropriate countermeasures: "We will closely coordinate with our ally and partners in that process."

Providing lethal aid to Kyiv would demonstrate strong support for Ukraine and could benefit South Korean businesses if they play a role in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to send an envoy to Seoul to request weapons and persuade South Korea to reconsider its stance in favour of Ukraine. South Korea possesses substantial reserves of 155mm artillery shells, which, in particular, Ukraine is currently using.

Officials in Seoul noted they may consider direct arms supplies if North Korea acquires technology that strengthens its capability to produce weapons of mass destruction. Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated he may supply Kim Jong Un with precision weaponry in response to Western military aid for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!