All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Seoul to reassess arms decision for Ukraine after Trump's victory, media says

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 14 November 2024, 10:09
Seoul to reassess arms decision for Ukraine after Trump's victory, media says
President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk-yeol's and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Donald Trump's victory in the US election is prompting South Korea to reconsider the possibility of sending weapons directly to Ukraine; however, no decision has been made yet.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: An anonymous official reported that President Yoon Suk-yeol's administration is compelled to consider Donald Trump’s stance when deciding whether to change its policy against providing lethal aid to Kyiv. 

Advertisement:

Another government official added that Seoul is also evaluating how Trump’s approach to the war might impact the level of support Ukraine receives from other nations.

Yoon's office stated that the government will examine possible scenarios of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea following Pyongyang’s recent deployment of troops and will take appropriate countermeasures: "We will closely coordinate with our ally and partners in that process."

Providing lethal aid to Kyiv would demonstrate strong support for Ukraine and could benefit South Korean businesses if they play a role in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to send an envoy to Seoul to request weapons and persuade South Korea to reconsider its stance in favour of Ukraine. South Korea possesses substantial reserves of 155mm artillery shells, which, in particular, Ukraine is currently using.

Officials in Seoul noted they may consider direct arms supplies if North Korea acquires technology that strengthens its capability to produce weapons of mass destruction. Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated he may supply Kim Jong Un with precision weaponry in response to Western military aid for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

North KoreaSouth KoreaweaponsUkraine
Advertisement:

55 people injured in Russian attack on Odesa, 3 in critical condition

Trump's advisor believes allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles is a "step up escalation ladder"

Russian army builds up forces and creates new brigades – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Russian missile hits residential area in Odesa: 10 people killed, dozens injured – photos

Kremlin responds to Erdoğan's peace plan to freeze war in Ukraine

Rolling power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast may be cancelled in coming days

All News
North Korea
North Korea ratifies Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with Russia
US confirms involvement of North Korean troops in hostilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
11,000 North Korean soldiers are already in Kursk Oblast – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Putin not ready for talks after 4,000 days of war – chief EU diplomat Borrell
23:26
Scholz's call to Putin undermines Trump's "peace efforts" – Polish president
22:43
US Department of State does not comment on reports about permission for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with ATACMS
22:20
55 people injured in Russian attack on Odesa, 3 in critical condition
21:09
US allows Ukraine to strike "up to 300 kilometres" into Russia – EU chief diplomat Borrell
21:09
Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons detects banned gas in samples from war zone in Ukraine
21:00
Ukraine receives million rounds of ammunition from EU six months late
20:51
Trump's advisor believes allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles is a "step up escalation ladder"
20:25
Russian Foreign Ministry claims ATACMS strikes on Russia would be taken as direct US involvement in war
20:08
Illia, 9, and Nastia, 14 – children killed in Russian attack on Sumy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: