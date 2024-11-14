Poland deploys South Korean-supplied K2 tanks near border with Russia

Major Magdalena Kosińska, spokeswoman for Poland's 16th Pomeranian Mechanised Division, has announced that Poland has deployed South Korean-supplied K2 tanks manufactured by Hyundai Rotem a few kilometres from Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast.

Source: European Pravda, citing Polish news agency PAP

Details: The tanks were delivered to the unit in the city of Braniewo using tank transporters.

On Thursday, representatives of the Polish military and the South Korean side will complete the formalities necessary to accept the tanks.

"The next step will be to equip the tanks with systems used in the Polish military, including communications equipment," said Kosińska.

The K2 Black Panther tanks are known for their advanced technological solutions, especially their active defence system, which effectively counters missiles and anti-tank fire.

They also feature high mobility, allowing them to perform rapid manoeuvres even in rugged terrain such as marshes or sands.

Equipped with precise guidance and fire control systems, they ensure effectiveness in diverse combat conditions.

"The 9th Brigade received seven tanks in the first batch. Another batch is expected at the end of this year. The unit currently has eight trained crews who have been prepared by instructors from the 20th Mechanised Brigade," said Major Kosińska.

Background:

In August 2022, Poland and South Korea signed an executive contract for the purchase of the first 180 tanks worth almost US$3.4 billion. Deliveries from South Korea have already begun, though the Polish industry has minimal involvement in this phase of the contract, with communication systems being the only Polish-made equipment installed in the delivered K2 tanks.

This August, media reports indicated that Poland's plans to produce modern K2 tanks in cooperation with South Korea faced serious obstacles.

