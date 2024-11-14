Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that he was having difficulty with aircraft maintenance due to sanctions, and that "friendly" countries refused to refuel his plane.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Lavrov stated that "friendly" countries refuse to refuel a plane owned by him, thus it is preferable to fly onboard an Il-96.

Advertisement:

According to the Russian minister, when he travelled to South Africa in 2023 to represent Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the BRICS conference in Johannesburg, getting back was "a whole story on its own".

Quote Lavrov: "Because, as it turns out, practically all companies there that fill with aviation gasoline are not owned by the country."

He also mentioned that a similar incident developed during his visit to Brazil. Then Lavrov had to fly to meet President Lula da Silva aboard his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira's plane.

Advertisement:

He stated that "it was impossible to refuel" and that the situation was "annoying".

According to Lavrov, "friendly" countries would be "forced to fear" secondary sanctions for some time, particularly because "neocolonialism" is still prevalent in parts of these countries.

Support UP or become our patron!