German Foreign Minister urges her party to continue support for Ukraine

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has urged her party, the Greens, to continue their campaign for military support for Ukraine.

Source: Tagesschau with reference to Baerbock at the party’s conference in Wiesbaden

Details: Baerbock emphasised that the Greens are a party of peace, "which knows that a just and lasting peace is more than the absence of war".

"We must defend Ukraine. Precisely because we are a strong democracy and because we are a party of peace," Baerbock stressed.

She added that peace in freedom was "our German responsibility".

Baerbock called for the preparation of "another large, significant security package" for Ukraine and urged support for long-range weapon systems. However, she did not specifically mention the Taurus missiles.

Background:

As is known, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently reaffirmed his reluctance to supply Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles.

Meanwhile, Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, expressed support for the provision of Taurus to the Ukrainian forces and stressed that the supply of long-range missiles would not make Germany a party to the war.

