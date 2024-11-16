All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

We are now testing four different Ukrainian missiles – Zelenskyy

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 November 2024, 11:53
We are now testing four different Ukrainian missiles – Zelenskyy
Stock photo: Ukroboronprom

Currently, Ukraine’s missile programme includes four types of missiles that are being tested. 

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Ukrainian Radio

Quote: "As for drones, electronic warfare systems, long-range drones, and responding to Shahed attack drones, we haven’t yet achieved outstanding results, but progress has been made. 

Advertisement:

In this regard, there is the missile programme. We now have four types of missiles, and tests are currently underway. 

As for naval drones, they’ve progressed from testing to actual targets, successfully destroying a significant portion of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet."

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine must do everything it can to ensure that the war ends through diplomatic means next year.

Advertisement:

Background: Zelenskyy stated that this year, Ukraine produced its first 100 missile units and plans to increase production.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyymissile strikeUkrainian Defense Industryweapons
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
Zelenskyy
Soldiers tired, reserve brigades not equipped – Zelenskyy on situation in Ukraine's east
Ukraine has not received half of US military aid allocated to it, Zelenskyy says
Putin wants to discuss peace but not make agreement – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: