We are now testing four different Ukrainian missiles – Zelenskyy

Currently, Ukraine’s missile programme includes four types of missiles that are being tested.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Ukrainian Radio

Quote: "As for drones, electronic warfare systems, long-range drones, and responding to Shahed attack drones, we haven’t yet achieved outstanding results, but progress has been made.

In this regard, there is the missile programme. We now have four types of missiles, and tests are currently underway.

As for naval drones, they’ve progressed from testing to actual targets, successfully destroying a significant portion of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet."

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine must do everything it can to ensure that the war ends through diplomatic means next year.

Background: Zelenskyy stated that this year, Ukraine produced its first 100 missile units and plans to increase production.

